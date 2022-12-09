DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,189 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after acquiring an additional 137,250 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

