DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 820,793 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.14% of NetApp worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $4,178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 120.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 530,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 259,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.92 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

