DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $11.02 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,416 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

