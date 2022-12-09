DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,588 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.97. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.72 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

