DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,533,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

