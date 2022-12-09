DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 23,594 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

MRNA stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,166 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.