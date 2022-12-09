DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

SRE opened at $162.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.44 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.