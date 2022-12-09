DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,530 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.16% of Incyte worth $27,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Incyte by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Incyte by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of INCY opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

