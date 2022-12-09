DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 93,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

