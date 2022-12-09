DZ Bank Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $328,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 643,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.