DZ Bank Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.
GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $328,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 643,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
