EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.65 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and $11,464.62 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.12882789 USD and is down -16.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,126.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

