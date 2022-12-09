Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 144,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,641. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 234,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 149,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

