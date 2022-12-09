Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Elementis Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

