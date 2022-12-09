Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $428.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $407.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $371.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.41 and a 200-day moving average of $326.83. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $353.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

