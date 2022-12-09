ELIS Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232567 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

