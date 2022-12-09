Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $820.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
