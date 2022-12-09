Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.83. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

