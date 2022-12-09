Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 17.5%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.81. 23,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.