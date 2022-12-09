Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.36

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.36 and traded as low as $32.45. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
