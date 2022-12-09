Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.36

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.36 and traded as low as $32.45. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the second quarter worth $527,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth $707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.