Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,567.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,487,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

