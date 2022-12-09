Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

