Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 59,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

