Energi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $181,610.56 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and $181,610.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,781,697 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.