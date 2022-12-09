Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston Sells 19,000 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,263.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energous Stock Up 2.5 %

WATT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Energous Co. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energous Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

