Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,537 shares of company stock worth $31,142,779. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $319.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

