Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Buys 240,589 Shares

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENAGet Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 240,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,057.24 ($37,622.31).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 86,763 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$19,521.68 ($13,101.80).

Ensurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Ensurance

(Get Rating)

Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ensurance (ASX:ENA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.