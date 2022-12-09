Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.