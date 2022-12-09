Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 47,811 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $883,762 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

