Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akari Therapeutics, Plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
AKTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
