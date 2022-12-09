ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $38.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020867 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00238976 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0089259 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $39.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

