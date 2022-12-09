Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.20.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

