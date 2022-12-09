EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $164.55 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. EscoinToken has a market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00018914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

