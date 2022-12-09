Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $266.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $209.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

EL opened at $242.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

