Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.78. 3,030,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,450. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $236.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Etsy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Etsy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

