Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.31

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.31 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 162.77 ($1.98). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 112,887 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.51. The stock has a market cap of £168.13 million and a P/E ratio of 742.50.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

