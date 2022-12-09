EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.91

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 5.91 and last traded at 5.91, with a volume of 19645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.79.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 11.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 39.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

