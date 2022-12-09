Everdome (DOME) Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $62.82 million and $4.17 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

