Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$15.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MRAM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,988. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

