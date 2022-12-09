Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.52. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 32,123 shares trading hands.
Evertz Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$942.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$101.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.894375 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
