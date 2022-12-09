Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.52. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 32,123 shares trading hands.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$942.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$101.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.894375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

About Evertz Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

