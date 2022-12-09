Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Exelixis traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 2,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,576,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 1,689,126 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

