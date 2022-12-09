Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.48 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

