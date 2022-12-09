FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $451.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

