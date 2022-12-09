Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.