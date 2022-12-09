Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

FRT opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

