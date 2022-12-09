FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.