Fei USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.03 million and $1.55 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00241782 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98793347 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,235,527.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

