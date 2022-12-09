Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.49

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FRX. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.26 million and a P/E ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.30.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
