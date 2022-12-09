FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 0.5% Higher

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FFBW by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

