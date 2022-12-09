FIDELIS iM LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FIDELIS iM LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $189.51. 2,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,107. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.