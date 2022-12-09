FIDELIS iM LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 9,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,573. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.